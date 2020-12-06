The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 164,931 cases and 3,961 deaths since March.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is advising Mississippians to only participate in work, school and other “absolutely essential” activities.
MSDH recommended on Dec. 2 that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
MSDH reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,834 cases. The county reported one new death, which occurred between November 25 and December 4. 151 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported nine new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,172 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, 11 new cases were reported; 523 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Clarke County reported six new cases, bringing the case total to 986. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 55 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 24 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,373. The county reported no new deaths; 124 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 202 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
