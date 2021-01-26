The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,452 new cases of the coronavirus and 75 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 266,598 cases and 5,852 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported four new COVID-19 related deaths, which occurred between Jan. 15 and 25.
Neshoba County reported four new deaths. Three of the deaths in the county occurred between Jan. 15 and 25, and one of the deaths occurred between Dec. 26 and Jan. 21.
Newton County reported one additional death, which occurred between Jan. 15 and 25.
Kemper and Clarke counties reported no additional deaths on Tuesday.
The state has been vaccinating its residents. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi.
MSDH reported on Tuesday that 193,429 people in the state have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 33 new cases; 6,161 total cases since March. 196 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: one new case; 1,487 total cases. 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 14 new cases; 2,014 total cases. 47 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: two new cases; 812 total cases. 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 17 new cases; 3,516 total cases. 158 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 195 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.