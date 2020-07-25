The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a total of 51,097 and 17 additional deaths, for a total of 1,480 deaths statewide.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are hospitalized in Mississippi are 961, and 211 cases of suspected COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County added 40 new cases Saturday, for a total of 1,199 cases and 84 deaths. Of those, 203 cases and 55 deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities in Lauderdale County. A citywide mask order went into effect in Meridian at noon Saturday until further notice.
Under the order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
Some exceptions include outdoor exercise, pumping gas, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.
Businesses or individuals in violation will first receive a warning, according to the order. A second citations will result in a $250 fine for a business and a $100 fine for an individual.
The department of health reported five new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1,143 cases and 82 deaths; nine new cases in Newton County for a total of 467 cases and 10 deaths; 10 new cases in Clarke County for a total of 275 cases and 25 deaths; and one new case in Kemper County for a total of 207 cases and 15 deaths.
A total of 436,973 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted as of July 24. A total of 30,315 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of July 19.
