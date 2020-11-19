The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 19 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 138,791 cases and 3,619 deaths.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advised Mississippians to keep their holiday gatherings small and primarily among their close family.

“Because we all want to be able spend future holidays with our loved ones and not have to worry about making folks sick,” he said at a press conference. “We will see deaths absolutely around holiday gatherings.”

Dobbs said that when people gather with their relatives during the holidays, they will eat food and may not wear masks. People of different age groups gather during the holidays, too.

“It’s a perfect storm for an explosive outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and one additional death, bringing the county’s totals to 3,164 cases and 142 deaths. The additional death occurred between November 13 and 18.

In Newton County, 17 new cases were reported; 1,006 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

In Kemper County, 12 new cases were reported; 392 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.

Clarke County reported seven new cases, bringing the case total to 859. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

In Neshoba County, 14 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,113. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.

The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 169 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.

On Monday, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.

Lauderdale County is on a list of 22 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In the county, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.

Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.