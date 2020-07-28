Mississippi reports 1,342 new cases of COVID-19; Lauderdale County adds 32 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a total of 54,299 and 42 additional deaths, for a total of 1,543 deaths statewide.
Records for Lauderdale County show 32 new cases, for a total of 1,254 and one additional death, for a total of 85 deaths.
MSDH reported 282 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 214 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,158 cases and 83 deaths in Neshoba County and 490 cases and 10 deaths in Newton County.
Of the new cases and deaths in the state, 26 cases and 15 deaths involved residents of long-term care facilities, the health department said.
There are 192 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, according to the data.
As of the latest update, 969 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 215 others were hospitalized with suspected infection.
As of Sunday, 35,071 people were presumed recovered from COVID-19, MSDH reported.
