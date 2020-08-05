The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 1,379 and two additional deaths, for a total of 90.
Health officials released new information showing hospital bed availability as of Monday. At Anderson Regional Medical Center, records show five available adult ICU beds out of 29, five available staffed beds out of 116, 31 total COVID-19 patients and 10 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, records show seven available adult ICU beds out of 23, 71 available staffed beds out of 114, 13 total confirmed COVID-19 patients and four adult COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Statewide, MSDH reported 1,245 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 63,444 and 51 additional deaths, for a total of 1,804 deaths statewide. Nineteen of the deaths, including two in Lauderdale County, occurred between July 11 and July 29 and were identified from death certificates, the health department said.
Records show 322 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 227 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,264 cases and 90 deaths in Neshoba County and 530 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
As of the latest update there were 173 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
The health department reported 963 Mississippi patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 201 are hospitalized with suspected infection.
