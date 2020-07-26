The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, for a total of 52,304 and 15 additional deaths, for a total of 1,495 deaths statewide.
The are currently 184 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Mississippi. Hospitalization numbers were unavailable Sunday, and the department of health said it would resume its hospitalization report Monday.
Lauderdale County added 19 new cases Sunday for a total of 1,218 cases and 84 deaths. A citywide mask order went into effect in Meridian at noon Saturday until further notice.
Under the order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
Some exceptions include outdoor exercise, pumping gas, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.
Businesses or individuals in violation will first receive a warning, according to the order. A second citations will result in a $250 fine for a business and a $100 fine for an individual.
The department of health reported five new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1,148 cases and 82 deaths; five new cases in Newton County for a total of 472 cases and 10 deaths; two new cases in Clarke County for a total of 277 cases and 25 deaths; and two new cases in Kemper County for a total of 209 cases and 15 deaths.
A total of 436,973 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted as of July 24. A total of 30,315 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of July 19.
