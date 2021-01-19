Mississippi reported 1,193 new cases of the coronavirus and 51 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
Sixteen of the new deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and 18, including three deaths in Lauderdale County and one death in Newton County.
35 of the new deaths that Mississippi reported on Tuesday were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 18, including two deaths in Lauderdale County, one death in Newton County and two deaths in Clarke County.
Neshoba County and Kemper County reported no new COVID-19 related new deaths on Tuesday.
The state has reported a total of 255,125 cases and a total of 5,574 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
At a press conference on Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said there are some indicators that show that Mississippi may be on the verge of starting to see declines in case and death numbers.
“I think a lot of that may have to do with us getting past the holidays, hopefully, and we’ll see that we’ll have a decline in the number of cases and deaths,” he said.
Byers said that a surge in cases is typically followed by deaths seven to 14 days later. In other words, there can still be high death numbers when cases start to decline.
The state has also been vaccinating its residents. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.
On Monday afternoon, the state scheduled 20,000 drive-thru appointments for the first dose of the vaccine, according to a Facebook post by Gov. Tate Reeves.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 114,947 people in the state had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: nine new cases; 1,398 total cases since March. 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: six new cases; 1,934 total cases. 44 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: four new cases; 776 total cases. 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 3,396 total cases. 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 207,769 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 214 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
