Mississippi reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases; Lauderdale County adds 5 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,134 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a total of 59,881 and 30 additional deaths, for a total of 1,693 deaths statewide. Six of the deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26 and were identified through death certificates, the health department said.
MSDH reported five new cases in Lauderdale County, for a total of 1,321 and 88 total deaths.
As of Saturday's update, 968 Mississippi patients were being hospitalized with COVID-19 and 204 more were being hospitalized with suspected infection.
Health officials reported 202 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Records show 297 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 223 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,190 cases and 87 deaths in Neshoba County and 514 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
