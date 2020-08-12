Mississippi reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases; Lauderdale County adds 24 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 69,374 and 45 additional deaths, for a total of 1,989 deaths statewide.
Seventeen of the deaths occurred between July 26 and August 6 and were identified from death certificates.
In Lauderdale County, health officials reported 24 new cases for a total of 1,439 and one additional death, for a total of 93 deaths.
There are 179 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, 972 Mississippi patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 176 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, according to the health department.
Records show 343 cases and 28 deaths in Clarke County, 240 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,306 cases and 94 deaths in Neshoba County and 555 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
