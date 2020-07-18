Mississippi COVID-19 map posted July 18

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted July 18, 2020.

 Mississippi State Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 1,017 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 30 of the new cases in Lauderdale County.

The state total is now at 41,846. Lauderdale County has reported 1,054 cases since tracking of COVID-19 began in March. New numbers reported Saturday reflect positive cases found in state labs by 6 p.m. Friday.

Fourteen new deaths were reported across the state on Saturday. None of them were in Lauderdale County or neighboring counties.

Newton County had eight new cases Saturday for a total of 416; Kemper County four new cases for a total of 194; and Clarke County one additional case for a total of 250. Neshoba County’s total was adjusted downward to 1,065.

Twenty of the state’s new cases and five of the deaths reported came from long-term care facilities. Active outbreaks in long-term care facilities increased by 19 to 142 facilities. One positive test result of a resident or an employee is considered an outbreak.

In the last nine days, records show Mississippi has added 8,255 COVID-19 cases.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

The testing, which is available by appointment only, will be located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center at 1022 Highway 19 South.

To set up an appointment, go to umc.edu/covidscreening and complete the online questionnaire or call 601-496-7200.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be conducting the testing.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0