Mississippi reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 30 in Lauderdale County
By Dave Bohrer
dbohrer@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 1,017 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 30 of the new cases in Lauderdale County.
The state total is now at 41,846. Lauderdale County has reported 1,054 cases since tracking of COVID-19 began in March. New numbers reported Saturday reflect positive cases found in state labs by 6 p.m. Friday.
Fourteen new deaths were reported across the state on Saturday. None of them were in Lauderdale County or neighboring counties.
Newton County had eight new cases Saturday for a total of 416; Kemper County four new cases for a total of 194; and Clarke County one additional case for a total of 250. Neshoba County’s total was adjusted downward to 1,065.
Twenty of the state’s new cases and five of the deaths reported came from long-term care facilities. Active outbreaks in long-term care facilities increased by 19 to 142 facilities. One positive test result of a resident or an employee is considered an outbreak.
In the last nine days, records show Mississippi has added 8,255 COVID-19 cases.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
The testing, which is available by appointment only, will be located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center at 1022 Highway 19 South.
To set up an appointment, go to umc.edu/covidscreening and complete the online questionnaire or call 601-496-7200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be conducting the testing.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS - Colonel Robert C. Hammond, Jr., United States Marine Corps (retired) a resident of Meridian, Miss., 101, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his daughter's home surrounded by his children. Colonel Hammond was preceded in death by his wife of 59 ½ years, Mary Agnes Null from M…
Graveside services for Mr. Frankie Hendrix will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, from noon-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
