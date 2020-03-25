The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed a second person has died from COVID-19.
A Holmes County man between 60-65 years old with underlying health conditions died while hospitalized, MSDH said.
State officials previously confirmed the death of a Hancock County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
MSDH reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, including the first cases for Amite, Calhoun and Prentiss Counties.
The state's total number of cases is 377 and 1,943 people have been tested.
No cases were reported in Lauderdale County and neighboring Clarke, Kemper, and Neshoba counties in the latest update.
A graph on the MSDH website indicates illnesses that began March 17 or later may not yet be reported.
As of Monday, 71 percent of reported cases were not hospitalized and 60 percent of the cases were female patients, according to the state's data.
MSDH said testing providers require that you have a fever of 100.4 or greater and severe cough or chest pain to receive testing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.