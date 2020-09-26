The State Department of Health reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Twelve of the reported deaths occurred between Sept. 15 and Sept. 25 in the following counties: Coahoma, 1; DeSota, 1; Forrest, 1; Hinds, 1; Lee, 2; Madison, 1; Oktibbeha, 1; Rankin, 2; and Washington, 2.
Five COVID-19-related deaths occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16 ( Oktibbeha, 1; Panola, 1; and Washington, 3) and were identified from death certificate reports.
The state has reported 96,677 COVID-19 cases and 2,911 deaths since it began tracking the coronavirus in March. Lauderdale County has reported 2,059 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths since March. Clarke County has had 600 cases and 46 deaths since March. Neshoba County 1,579 cases and 104 deaths.
Kemper County’s total is 290 and 15 deaths since March, and Newton County has had a total of 772 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
There are 121 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities.
