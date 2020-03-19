The Mississippi Department of Health advised Thursday that elective medical procedures and non-essential medical medical visits must be postponed in the state.
The announcement was made due to the spread of COID-19 in Mississippi, with the state total reaching 50 presumed cases. The health department noted a shortage of protective medical equipment.
Earlier Thursday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said all schools in Mississippi will be closed until April 17 because of the coronavirus.
Reeves posted the school announcement Thursday morning on Facebook.
Reeves said he planned to sign an executive order Thursday morning to close schools until April 17 to give the state time to evaluate the effects of the outbreak.
School districts will receive their state funding and teachers will be paid in full, Reeves said.
He encouraged students to continue the learning process during the suspension of classes. He cited innovative techniques already being discussed around the state.
"This is not the time to take a vacation," Reeves said.
The state will relax end-of-year testing requirements and school accountability measures, he said. The state Board of Education will have “maximum flexibility” to waive rules.
Several East Mississippi School Districts, including the Meridian Public School District, had already extended their spring breaks.
Following the governor's announcement, the Lauderdale County School District issued a statement that said it would be complying with the governor's directive.
Lamar School has transitioned to distance learning effective until Friday, March 27, according to a school statement. Access to its campus is restricted to essential personnel only during the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the statement.
The state health department advised physicians, hospitals and medical center "to defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until COVID-19 spread has been diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored."
Physicians and providers were advised to reschedule medical appointments for a later date.
"Dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures," according to the advisory.
Patients are asked to reschedule non-essential procedures and medical visits.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday morning 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 50.
The new cases are in the following counties: DeSoto (1); Forrest (1); Harrison (3); Holmes (1); Jackson (1); Jones (1); Pearl River (3); Smith (1); Walthall (1); Wilkinson (1); Winston (1); Yazoo (1).
No cases have been confirmed in Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Newton or Kemper counties, according the the health department.
Please check back for updates.
