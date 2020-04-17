Gov. Tate Reeves asked Mississippians Friday to shelter in place for one more week to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"We can't reopen," he said at a news conference. "We're just not there yet."
Reeves said the state was at its worst point in the curve, but was heading towards reopening.
“I know we cannot stay in this position for much longer, but we are still in the eye of the storm," Reeves said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 169 new cases in Mississippi Friday, for a total of 3,793 and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 140 deaths.
Outbreaks have occurred at 67 long-term care facilities in the state, Dobbs said.
Specific county numbers are expected later Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
