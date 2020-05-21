The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 637 and one additional death, for a total of 47 deaths.
Records show 29 of the 47 people from the county who died from COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities.
In a Facebook update Thursday, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland, Pastor Gary Houston and Executive Pastor Wade Phillips provided recommendations for places of worship to consider when they resume in-person services.
They include:
• thoroughly clean facility prior to all services
• screen congregants with temperature checks or post signs reminding members not to enter if they have symptoms
• have hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water available
• limit attendance to 50 percent capacity, based on fire code
• consider giving masks to congregation
• encourage members to wear masks when entering and exiting facility
• only seat immediate families together
• skip pews to facilitate social distancing
• keep six feet between families
• avoid handshakes and hugs
• avoid passing communion trays or offering plates
• have ushers distribute bulletins in gloves and masks
• ensure choir is socially distanced and members don’t share hymnals or microphones
• dismiss attendees by rows to prevent groups from congregating in halls
• encourage at-risk members to participate online
A question and answer conference call with religious leaders is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, May 23 at 720-650-3030 with the access code 7291706.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced guidelines Tuesday for in-person worship services to resume in Mississippi.
While churches and other places of worship were never shut down due to COVID-19, they were encouraged to offer services online.
In Thursday's update, MSDH reported a total of 119 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 112 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 470 cases and 26 deaths in Neshoba County and 210 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 255 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 12,222 and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 580 deaths statewide.
Please check back for updates.
