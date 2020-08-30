The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 647 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 coronavirus related deaths on Sunday.
Eighteen of those new cases were in Lauderdale County. No new deaths were reported in the county.
The numbers reflect test results reported by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Since the state began tracking statistics in March, 82,676 cases have been reported and 2,441 deaths have been reported. Mississippi presumes 62,707 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Lauderdale County has reported 1,755 cases and 106 deaths since March.
Twelve of the deaths reported Sunday occurred between July 31 and Aug. 20 and were identified through death certificates.
The state reported 158 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, one more than reported Saturday. An outbreak is considered if any confirmed COVID-19 case is reported among residents or if more than one case is reported in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.
The Department of Health did not update hospitalizations on Sunday.
Clarke County reported 25 new cases on Sunday for a total of 262; Neshoba County 11 new cases for 1,429; Newton County four new cases for 64; and Kemper County one new case for 270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.