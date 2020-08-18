Following a couple of days of decline, new COVID-19 cases ticked back up in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases and 34 new deaths on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 12 were reported in Lauderdale County to bring the county total to 1.509. One of the new deaths Tuesday came from Lauderdale County, which has reported 99 total deaths since the state began tracking COVID-19 statistics in March.
Mississippi has reported 73,207 total cases of COVID-19 since March and 2,128 deaths from the virus.
The Department of Health presumes 56,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Seven of the reported deaths on Tuesday occurred between July 21 and Aug. 9 and were identified from death certificates. One of the deaths previously reported in Hinds County was in error and has been removed, according to the Department of Health.
Tuesday’s cases include 54 among residents of long-term care facilities and there have been eight additional deaths of residents, according to the Department of Health.
Neshoba County reported nine new cases Tuesday for a total of 1,337; Newton County three cases for 591; Clarke County 3 cases for 375 and Kemper County two cases for 253.
The state had reported 276 new cases on Monday and 381 new cases on Sunday.
The health department is planning free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pearl River Resort's Silver Star Hotel and Casino parking garage. You do not need to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.