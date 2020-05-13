Mississippi COVID-19 case total surpasses 10,000; Lauderdale County at 523
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 523, the second highest total in the state.
Since the outbreak began, records show 45 people from Lauderdale County have died, including 27 people who were living in long-term care facilities.
State health officials reported 90 cases and nine deaths in Clarke County, 99 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 338 cases and 16 deaths in Neshoba County and 155 cases and one death in Newton County.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order Tuesday issuing additional social distancing guidelines for seven counties identified as COVID-19 hotspots, including Lauderdale, Newton and Neshoba counties.
MSDH confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 10,090 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 465 deaths statewide.
The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 has fallen to 437, according to the health department.
As of Tuesday, records show 100,048 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.
