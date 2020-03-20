The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 80.
The new cases are in the following counties: Adams (1); Coahoma (1); DeSoto (2); Franklin (1); Hancock (1); Harrison (1); Hinds (1); Holmes (2); Humphreys (1); Jackson (1); Lafayette (1); Lawrence (1); Lee (1); Leflore (3); Madison (2); Marshall (1); Monroe (1); Pike (1); Rankin (3); Tippah (3); Webster (1).
As of Friday morning there were no reported confirmed cases in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba Counties.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Friday morning to close the county agriculture center to the public effective immediately due to the coronavirus.
The county is discussing procedures Friday morning for other county offices.
County buildings have been temporarily closed to the public.
Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.