State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers predicts that Mississippi may receive its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines around Dec. 13.
"Certainly sometime around the next week or so," he said.
He expects that the state will initially receive around 25,000 doses of the vaccine. The first doses will be given to health care workers, especially those who could be exposed to COVID-19 in their work, Byers said.
A Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts will undergo a final review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
"We are feeling increasingly confident that this is a vaccine that not only is going to be effective," said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, "and to help protect those who are at the front lines, those that are most vulnerable, but also help us start to get a lid on this coronavirus pandemic that's been plaguing us for so many months."
The United Kingdom has already authorized the vaccine, and it began vaccinating people Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,732 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing the case total to 167,926. The seven-day rolling average for cases in Mississippi is about 1,931 cases.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state since March surpassed 4,000 on Tuesday. With 56 new deaths, the state has now reported a total of 4,017 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 72 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths were reported, bringing the county’s totals to 3,947 cases and 151 deaths since March.
The seven-day rolling average for cases in Lauderdale County is about 50 cases.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 18 new cases; 1,204 total cases since March. No new deaths; 29 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: 17 new cases; 541 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: six new cases; 999 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 43 new cases; 2,434 total cases. One new death, which occurred between November 24 and December 7; 125 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 206 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, seven of which are in Lauderdale County facilities.
MSDH recommended on Dec. 2 that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
The Associated Press reported on Monday that Gov. Tate Reeves will update his order on social gatherings later this week.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.