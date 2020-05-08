Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that barber shops, salons and gyms may reopen Monday at 8 a.m. with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under a new executive order, salons and barber shops must be deep-cleaned daily and customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time and be screened before entering. Chairs must be arranged to ensure six feet between customers and only one customer per employee is allowed in the salon at a time.
Employees must be screened and those in contact with customers must wear masks and gloves, the order states. Customers must also wear masks unless it would interfere with a service they're receiving.
Under the order, gyms must be deep-cleaned and may open at no more than 30% capacity. Employees in contact with customers must wear masks, and equipment and exercise classes must be arranged to keep six feet between customers.
Reeves extended his Safer At Home Order for another two weeks until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, the highest daily total since the outbreak began.
The new cases bring the state's total to 9,090.
MSDH reported 13 additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 409 deaths statewide. Three of the reported deaths occurred in prior weeks and were identified through death certificate investigation, according to MSDH.
State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 463 and one additional death, for a total of 41.
Records show 25 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Please check back for updates.
