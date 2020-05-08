Gov. Tate Reeves, center, speaks of how he and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, and fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, are now working on a deal about how to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds, during Reeves' daily news conference, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Last Friday, the Legislature passed a bill that striped Reeves of sole spending authority.