The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths Sunday, for a total of 67,173 cases and 1,896 deaths statewide.
An additional death for Clarke County was one of 14 deaths confirmed COVID-19 related that occurred between July 4-31, identified from death certificate reports, according to the MSDH website. Clarke County now had 327 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported five new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,412 and 92 deaths.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center, department of health records as of Friday show five available adult ICU beds available out of 29 and 12 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, department of health records as of Friday show four available adult ICU beds out of 23 and eight adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Records show one new case of COVID-19 in Kemper County for a total of 233 cases and 14 death, one new case in Neshoba County for a total of 1,286 cases and 92 deaths and no new cases in Newton County for a total of 542 cases and 11 deaths.
As of the latest update, there are 174 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Mississippi. A total of 509,612 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted statewide. As of Aug. 2, 42,391 people in Mississippi are presumed to have recovered.
