The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 254 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with four of them occurring in Lauderdale County.
The state reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, with seven of those identified through death certificates and occurring between Aug. 23 and Sept. 7. One of those was from Kemper County and another was from Newton County.
Mississippi has reported 89,874 COVID-19 cases and 2,697 deaths from COVID-19 since it began tracking the virus in March.
Lauderdale County’s case total is at 1,948 and death total is at 119. The Kemper County Death was its 15th and Newton County’s was its 21st.
There are 138 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among a resident of a long-term-care facility or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees.
Hospitalization updates were not available Sunday.
The state presumes 74,098 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Clarke County reported one new case for a total of 508; Kemper County one case for 281; Newton one case for 730; and Neshoba County two cases for 1,497.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state’s health officer, is holding an hour-long Facebook live meeting for state residents at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Questions may be submitted in advance.
