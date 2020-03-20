The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Friday evening it is extending its suspension of all athletic competition and practices until April 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MHSAA initially postponed all activities until March 29 after a conference call of officials Monday but said in a press release its executive committee decided to prolong the suspension to April 17 in accordance with Governor Tate Reeves’ decision to close all public schools until the same date.
“Like many State High School Associations around the South and throughout the nation, the MHSAA will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation as we move into the month of April,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said in the release. “But as long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
Additionally, the state archery championships, which take place in early April, have been canceled due to “scheduling and logistical issues.” The executive committee also voted to cancel spring football but will consider adding an extra week of preseason for the next school year.
