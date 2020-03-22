The city of Meridian plans to implement a citywide curfew beginning Monday at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m., Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said Sunday.
The curfew will be in effect during that time period each day for two weeks.
City leaders said the curfew is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and unnecessary activity by limiting non-essential travel.
Residents may still travel to and from work or pharmacies or seek medical care, Stephens said.
By Tuesday, the city expects to outline details for a plan that could restrict the way some businesses operate, Stephens said.
It would not be a shelter-in-place lockdown and mirrors plans already in place in some other cities in the state, he said.
Stephens said that plan is not expected to be in place any earlier than the close of business Friday, but that could change, if necessary.
