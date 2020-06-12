Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the city of Meridian said Friday it will reschedule the annual Juneteenth and July 4 celebrations.

Dates for both celebrations will be announced later.

The decision was made in accordance with the current "Safer at Home" health order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves and after consulting with local health and city officials, according to a news release.

The city still plans to celebrate Juneteenth Heritage during the month by bringing the community together through special programs.

"Our goal is to emphasize black history heritage and education, and plan for the future for people of all races, nationalities, and religions," Mayor Percy Bland said.

Plans for celebrating the Fourth of July will include flying American flags and encouraging local businesses to decorate their storefronts for the holiday. The Earth's Bounty Festival is also scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on July 4 at Singing Brakeman Park. Discharging fireworks within the city limits of Meridian is prohibited.

"It was a very difficult decision," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael. "These are some of the largest celebrations we have. Of course we are concerned about large numbers gathering, but we're going to announce later some very exciting events."

Beginning Saturday, June 13, Meridian's nightly curfew will be pushed back two hours and will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said.

The curfew will be effective at 9 p.m. each night for anyone under 18.

“We think that that’s going to help our businesses, the ones that are staying open past 10:00 and it’ll give them another opportunity to grow their businesses that way,” Kelly said.

The curfew will remain in effect for a week and may be extended weekly.

City leaders remain concerned about COVID-19 and encourage everyone to wear masks inside businesses, Kelly said.

“That’s one of the most important things we as individual citizens can do to help ourselves and help each other.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the number of cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County increased by six over two days, bringing the total to 801.

The total includes all reported cases since March 11, but does not reflect those who may have recovered.

Thursday's data was not available until Friday.

MSDH reported one additional death, bringing the county's total number of deaths to 75.

Anderson Regional Health System announced Friday that it has discontinued reporting COVID-19 hospitalization data.

"The hospitalization data was important at the beginning of the pandemic to be transparent and keep the public informed in order to slow the spread of the virus," a statement on the website reads. "However, COVID-19 will have a presence for the foreseeable future."

Rush Foundation Hospital has not been reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

MSDH reported 608 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in Mississippi over a two-day period.

The new data brings the state's total number of cases to 19,091 and total number of deaths to 881.

Records show that as of Thursday, the number of Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 had risen to 486, with 172 patients receiving intensive care.