Mississippi COVID-19 map posted July 23.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 982 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a total of 48,053 and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 1,436 deaths statewide. 

Lauderdale County added one case, for a total of 1,155 and 83 total deaths. 

The county had seen double-digit increases in cases on six of the last eight days.

A citywide mask order will go into effect in Meridian at noon on Saturday, July 26 until further notice.

“Because of our increased numbers, double-digit numbers across the last two weeks, we think that it’s necessary for us to move forward,” Mayor Percy Bland said in a news conference Wednesday.

Download PDF City of Meridian face mask order

Under the order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, Bland said.

Some exceptions include outdoor exercise, pumping gas, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public work spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.

Businesses or individuals in violation will first receive a warning, according to the order.

A second citation will result in a $250 fine for a business and a $100 fine for an individual, the order said. 

MSDH reported 263 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 205 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,130 cases and 82 deaths in Neshoba County and 454 cases and ten deaths in Newton County. 

As of Thursday, 975 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and eight hospitals had no ICU beds available, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference.

