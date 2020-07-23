Under the order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, Bland said.
Some exceptions include outdoor exercise, pumping gas, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public work spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.
Businesses or individuals in violation will first receive a warning, according to the order.
A second citation will result in a $250 fine for a business and a $100 fine for an individual, the order said.
MSDH reported 263 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 205 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,130 cases and 82 deaths in Neshoba County and 454 cases and ten deaths in Newton County.
As of Thursday, 975 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and eight hospitals had no ICU beds available, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference.
SULLIGENT, Ala. [ndash] Mr. Mark Thomas Sansing, 55, of Sulligent, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. Mr. Sansing was born Feb. 1, 1965, in Valley City, N.D., to the late Floyd Harrell and Myrtle Sansing. He served in the U.S. Navy for 3…
Graveside services for Mr. Marcus J. Thornton are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Mrs. Yolanda King-Jones are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, July 24,, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Bernice McElroy are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Visitation: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 12-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
