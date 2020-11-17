The Meridian Public School District will move to virtual learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18 due to the increase in cases in Lauderdale County and within the school district, Superintendent Amy Carter said Tuesday.
Students will follow their normal schedules for classes and parents should contact their child’s school for additional information about course logins and coursework.
Carter said the decision was not made lightly, but after conferring with state health officials, it was necessary to shift to virtual instruction before the holiday break to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Concerning attendance, students should follow their already established school schedule, which includes traditional and virtual students. Attendance will be taken daily as students daily as students log into their scheduled Zoom sessions.
Elementary students will log into their classes from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Zoom links can be found in the students’ Google Classroom. On Wednesday, additional assignments can be found in Google Classroom and parents can schedule meetings with teachers as needed.
Middle school students will log into their classes via Canvas from 8:30 a.m.- 1:10 p.m and Zoom links can be found on the platform. On Wednesdays, additional assignments can be found in the Canvas portal and parents can schedule meetings with teachers as needed.
Meridian High students will log into Canvas from 8:30 a.m.- 1:10 p.m. and Zoom links can be found in the students’ Canvas portal. On Wednesday, additional assignments can be found in the Canvas portal, and parents can schedule meetings with teachers as needed.
Middle and high school students enrolled in virtual school will continue to receive support from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Carter said daily assignments will be uploaded daily on a student's Google classroom and Canvas for secondary students. Carter said students are expected to log in and actively participate.
If assistance is needed, parents are asked to email their child’s teacher, complete a technology request, or speaking with a school administrator.
On Wednesdays, the district will deliver meals to students under the age of 18, at no cost. Meals will also be delivered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals will not be delivered during the week of Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23-27. Deliveries will resume on Nov. 30.
State health officer encourages Mississippians to limit size of holiday gatherings
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advised Mississippians on Tuesday to keep their holiday gatherings small and primarily among their nuclear family.
“Because we all want to be able spend future holidays with our loved ones and not have to worry about making folks sick,” he said at a press conference. “We will see deaths absolutely around holiday gatherings.”
Dobbs said that when people gather with their relatives during the holidays, they will eat food and may not wear masks. People of different age groups gather during the holidays, too.
“It’s a perfect storm for an explosive outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.
He noted there have been a lot of COVID-19 cases related to Halloween social events.
Dobbs said Mississippi continues to see increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU use. He added that some hospitals have delayed non-urgent elective surgeries so they can make hospital rooms available.
State epidemiologist Paul Byers said that COVID-19 is also having a greater impact on schools. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 14,027 students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure during the week of November 9-13. The department also reported 1,023 new COVID-19 positive students in schools that week.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 905 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 36 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 135,803 cases and 3,581 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Nineteen of the additional deaths occurred between November 10 and 16. 17 of the deaths occurred between September 23 and November 11.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,084 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, four new cases were reported; 980 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported; 365 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported one new case, bringing the case total to 848. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, five new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,075. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 154 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities. Seven of these outbreaks are in Lauderdale County facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.