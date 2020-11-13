Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, Carver and Northwest schools have moved to a virtual learning model, The Meridian Public School District announced Friday night.

All campuses in the district will transition to online learning after the Thanksgiving holidays Nov. 23-27, with virtual learning for all pre-K-12 students continuing until after the first of the year, the district said.

"The purpose of this pause is to allow students to be distanced from one another and stop the current spread within our school and community," Superintendent Amy Carter said in a letter to parents.

Mississippi reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Thursday that Mississippi is seeing a surge i…

According to state health department guidelines, students and staff are discouraged from gathering and socializing anywhere, like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall during this period.

Carter urged parents to log in to Google Classroom and Canvas daily so that students will stay up to date on their assignments.

"Please make it a priority to check your child’s grades weekly in PowerSchool and contact their teacher with any questions or concerns," she said.