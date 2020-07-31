Meridian schools delay return to campus for 2020-21 school year

Amid concerns about a local increase in COVID-19 cases, Meridian public school students won't return to campus until September.
Board members on Friday approved the change following a recommendation from Superintendent Amy Carter.
Schools across the country were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
All Meridian students will begin the year on Aug. 10 using online learning.
The earliest students would return to campus for in-person instruction would be Sept. 8, the district said.
“The safety of our staff and students remain my top priority,” Carter said in a news release. “I didn’t want to jeopardize their safety by bringing them back on campus while cases continued to increase.”
The district will use its automated messaging system, social media and website to release additional information.
Extracurricular activities, which have been taking place over the summer, will continue in keeping with the health and safety guidelines already in place, the district said.
The district urges parents to contact their local school for additional questions.
Information about technology and meal delivery will be sent out soon.
The plans are subject to change pending orders of the governor and guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Health.
