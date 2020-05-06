Meridian restaurants prepare to reopen under new restrictions

After weeks of being restricted to curbside and delivery sales to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restaurant owners in Lauderdale County have been eager to reopen their dining rooms Thursday.
The restaurants are permitted to open with a list of restrictions under an executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Customers will likely notice the changes, like masks on employees and extra spacing between tables.
Weidmann's Restaurant, Mugshots Grill & Bar, Nick & Al's New York Style Pizzeria and The Rustler were among those preparing to reopen their seating areas Thursday, according to staff and social media posts.
Harvest Grill planned to open Friday under the new guidelines, according to its Facebook page.
The governor's order requires a deep cleaning of the restaurant, daily screening of employees and customers, and face masks for employees in direct contact with customers.
Seating capacity must also be reduced to 50 percent and no more than six customers can sit at a table, according to the order.
In preparation for the new restrictions, Weidmann's Restaurant has removed five tables from both the downstairs dining room and the upstairs bar and opened an additional dining room for more space, owner Charles Frazier said.
Customers won't find any condiments on the table and will be provided disposable menus, Frazier said.
The restaurant has added other safety measures, like 18 hand sanitizing stations and safety seals on to-go orders.
"We're ready to get back to our roots and to what's contributed to our success in the past," Frazier said.
At Mugshots Grill & Bar, General Manager Jamie Humphrey said he had missed his staff and customers and the restaurant was ready to open under the new restrictions.
“I’m pretty excited and pretty pumped,” Humphrey said.
Jean’s owner Elic Purvis said the restaurant will continue to offer curbside takeout and delivery through Waitr and DoorDash, but the dining room will remain closed until further notice.
Under an executive order from the city of Meridian signed by Mayor Percy Bland Tuesday, all customers and employees inside Meridian businesses will be required to wear a mask and business owners may refuse any customers not wearing a mask.
Failing to comply with the order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, the order states.
According to the city’s order, state and city parks may open on May 11 and 20 people will be allowed to gather for outdoor activities with social distancing.
A nightly curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.
Beauty parlors, barber shops, gyms, playgrounds and basketball courts remain closed, according to the city.
State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 448 and seven additional deaths, for a total of 40.
The county has the highest total of deaths and second highest total of cases in Mississippi, state records show.
Of the confirmed cases in the county, 111 are in long-term care facilities, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily hospitalizations.
Health officials reported 68 cases and six deaths in Clarke County, 80 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 254 cases and 11 deaths in Neshoba County and 113 cases in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 217 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 8,424 and 32 additional deaths, for a total of 374. Five of the deaths were identified through death certificate investigation, MSDH said.
As of Monday, 80,308 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi, with nearly 20,000 from the past week, according to the state.
Clarke County will have a mobile testing site this week conducted by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Health.
To be tested, you must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those without a smartphone may call a UMMC clinician at 601-496-7200. An appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.
Testing will be available Friday, May 8 at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., in Quitman.
