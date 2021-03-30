Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has extended the city’s mask mandate to April 30.
In a Facebook video, the mayor noted that COVID-19 case numbers have declined in Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian, and he wants to keep the numbers low.
“What we’re trying to do is consistently keep our numbers where they are so that as we continue to move into spring and summer months, we can lift some of our restrictions, so that we can do more things in and around the city this summer,” he said.
Bland said he would like to see a higher vaccination rate in the Meridian area before he fully lifts the mask mandate. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that only 17% of Lauderdale County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In early March, Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the mask mandates that were in place in many Mississippi counties, including in Lauderdale County. However, mayors can require mask use in their cities. Jackson, for example, is currently under a mask mandate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.