Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Thursday that he is changing an executive order signed Tuesday that stated that those who do not wear masks inside city businesses could face up to a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
Bland said in an update on Facebook that he had discussed the matter at length with the city attorney and had decided to remove the fine and jail time from the order.
He said the order was never intended to put requirements on the individuals entering businesses.
Despite the change to the order, Bland repeatedly asked the public to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We want you to call us, either code enforcement office or Meridian Police Department if it is anyone that you do not want to be served in your business if they're not wearing a mask," Bland said. “It is clear that two people wearing a mask greatly reduces the spread of this virus.”
In-house dining was allowed to continue at 50 percent capacity at restaurants in Mississippi Thursday, under an executive order with a list of restrictions by Gov. Tate Reeves.
A nightly curfew in Meridian remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.
The mayor said that while in-housing dining would end at 10 p.m. at all restaurants, drive-thru services would be allowed after 9 p.m.
Beauty parlors, barber shops, gyms, playgrounds and basketball courts remain closed, according to the city.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 450.
Forty people, including 25 from long-term care facilities, have died from COVID-19 in the county since the outbreak began, records show.
As of Thursday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
MSDH reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 8,686 and 22 additional deaths, for a total of 396 deaths statewide. Nine of the reported deaths occurred in prior weeks and were identified through death certificate investigation, according to the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.