Meridian Mayor Percy Bland is considering additional restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including extending the city curfew to at least May 15.
The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly curfew is set to expire on April 30.
Bland said that he is leaning toward asking everyone going into a business in the city – employees, customers and vendors – to wear a mask.
City employees have been asked to wear masks and have their temperature checked upon arriving at work.
The city has 30 thermometers, but may need more, Bland said.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic is expected to set up a mobile testing site for all city employees next week, Bland said.
Lauderdale County has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, according to the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The total is the highest in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health said Wednesday that it was aware of 17 employees and 16 people receiving services from East Mississippi State Hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"EMSH, and all DMH operated programs, are conducting screenings and temperature checks before employees enter campus," according to a statement from DMH. "Individuals served are regularly screened for symptoms and DMH programs have established isolation areas for if a client tests positive."
MSDH reports the county has 235 total cases, the third highest in Mississippi.
Eighteen people from Lauderdale County have died from COVID-19, more than in any other county, records show.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 15 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said the county continues to order protective equipment for healthcare facilities.
The county currently has enough tests for people with symptoms of COVID-19, but would be able to test asymptomatic residents if more tests become available, Barrett said.
MSDH reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 4,894 and 10 additional deaths for a total of 193 statewide.
