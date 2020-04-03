Support continues for healthcare workers as Mississippi prepares to enter its first weekend of a shelter-in-place order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Anderson Regional Medical Center staff spell out "Thank You" as Meridian firefighters raise a giant American flag Friday.
A group of Meridian firefighters showed their appreciation to staff at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital on Friday.
The crew parked a fire truck on 14th Street, then raised a huge American flag over the thoroughfare.
Nurses and other staff stood across the street, spelling out ‘Thank You” as drivers passed by, beeping their car horns.
Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
The gesture aimed to encourage those working on the frontline during the crisis, said MFD Chief Ricky Leister.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 1,358.
Lauderdale County had 50 cases and three total outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the latest count.
The health department reported three additional deaths in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Tippah Counties Friday, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 29.
Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian reported Friday it had hospitalized 10 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Mississippi Department of Health COVID 19 map for April 3, 2020.
Mississippi Department of Health
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is asking churches to ring their bells each night at 6 p.m. beginning April 6 through the end of the statewide shelter-in-place order on Monday, April 20. Citizens may ring bells from their front porches, Hosemann said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.
County Cases Deaths LTC Outbreaks Adams 14 Alcorn 6 Amite 5 1 1 Attala 14 Benton 5 Bolivar 32 1 1 Calhoun 4 1 Carroll 5 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 7 Claiborne 1 Clarke 4 Clay 7 Coahoma 26 Copiah 11 Covington 4 Desoto 111 1 Forrest 30 1 Franklin 3 George 4 Grenada 4 Hancock 28 1 2 Harrison 69 1 1 Hinds 139 2 Holmes 16 1 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 75 1 1 Jasper 3 Jefferson 1 Jones 8 Kemper 4 Lafayette 21 1 Lamar 9 Lauderdale 50 3 Lawrence 5 Leake 7 Lee 26 1 Leflore 21 1 1 Lincoln 14 1 Lowndes 12 Madison 65 1 Marion 5 1 Marshall 19 1 Monroe 12 1 1 Montgomery 10 1 Neshoba 5 Newton 4 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 23 1 Panola 8 1 Pearl River 41 1 Perry 11 1 Pike 21 Pontotoc 11 1 Prentiss 9 1 Quitman 4 Rankin 64 1 Scott 17 Sharkey 2 Simpson 5 Smith 6 1 Sunflower 13 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 13 Tippah 30 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 14 1 1 Union 5 1 Walthall 11 Warren 2 1 Washington 31 Wayne 1 Webster 8 1 Wilkinson 22 2 Winston 11 Yalobusha 7 Yazoo 13 1 1 Total 1,358 29 28
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
