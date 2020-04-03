Support continues for healthcare workers as Mississippi prepares to enter its first weekend of a shelter-in-place order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson Regional Medical Center staff spell out "Thank You" as Meridian firefighters raise a giant American flag Friday. 

A group of Meridian firefighters showed their appreciation to staff at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital on Friday. 

The crew parked a fire truck on 14th Street, then raised a huge American flag over the thoroughfare. 

Nurses and other staff stood across the street, spelling out ‘Thank You” as drivers passed by, beeping their car horns.

The gesture aimed to encourage those working on the frontline during the crisis, said MFD Chief Ricky Leister.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 1,358. 

Lauderdale County had 50 cases and three total outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the latest count.

The health department reported three additional deaths in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Tippah Counties Friday, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 29. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian reported Friday it had hospitalized 10 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is asking churches to ring their bells each night at 6 p.m. beginning April 6 through the end of the statewide shelter-in-place order on Monday, April 20. Citizens may ring bells from their front porches, Hosemann said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

