Meridian curfew extended; state COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climb
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
The total number of Mississippi residents being treated for COVID-19 continues to climb, with 579 hospitalized with confirmed infection and 207 hospitalized with suspected infection, state records show.
The 18-29 age group has the highest cumulative number of confirmed infections, at 5,628, followed by the 40-49 age group, with 4,438 cases, according to the health department.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 882 and 78 total deaths.
The city of Meridian has extended its curfew through July 7. Effective Wednesday, the curfew is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. for those 18 and older and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those 17 and under.
MSDH reported 653 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 27,900 cases and nine additional deaths, for a total of 1,082 deaths statewide. Four of the deaths occurred between June 18 and June 25 and were identified from death certificate reports, the health department said.
As of Sunday, 19,388 people were presumed recovered from COVID-19, records show.
