The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will be issuing reusable face masks to county residents starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.
LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.
There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.
