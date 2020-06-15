The Mississippi State Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 811.
Records show 75 people from the county have died from the virus.
Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths in the state and the fourth highest case total, according to MSDH.
Records show Neshoba County, with 50 deaths and 881 cases, has the second highest total of deaths and the third highest number of cases. Jones County also has 881 confirmed cases.
State health officials reported 166 cases and 21 deaths in Clarke County, 169 cases and 12 deaths in Kemper County and 322 cases and six deaths in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 283 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 19,799 and four additional deaths, for a total of 895 deaths statewide.
