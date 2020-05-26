Lauderdale County to distribute masks Saturday; 689 COVID-19 cases in county
By Erin Kelly
State health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, for a total of 689.
Records show 56 people from the county have died from the virus since the outbreak began.
The latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows the county has the highest total of COVID-19 related deaths in Mississippi, the second highest total of cases and the highest total of cases in long-term care facilities, at 181.
As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 26 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi had dropped to 388, records show.
The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency said it will partner with the city of Meridian and city and county fire departments to distribute more than 25,000 masks to the community on Saturday, May 30 at multiple locations.
More details are expected Wednesday.
MSDH confirmed 135 cases and 17 deaths in Clarke County, 132 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 539 cases and 33 deaths in Neshoba County and 231 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
State health officials reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 13,731 and 17 additional deaths, for a total of 652 deaths statewide. Eight of the deaths occurred between May 13 and May 18 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at a news conference Tuesday that testing had been conducted at nearly 60 percent of all nursing homes in the state as of Monday and testing was expected to continue.
