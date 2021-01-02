The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Saturday 38 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 5,030 cases.
Lauderdale County reported no additional deaths; 171 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported 1,891 new COVID-19 new cases in Mississippi, bringing the state’s total to 220,277 cases. The state reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths; 4,840 deaths have been reported in the state since March.
In Clarke County, eight new cases and no new related deaths were reported for a total of 1,214 cases and 58 deaths.
In Kemper County, five new cases and no new related deaths were reported for a total of 671 cases and 19 related deaths.
In Neshoba County, 17 new cases and no new related deaths were reported for a total of 3,049 cases and 142 related deaths.
In Newton County, 11 new cases and no new related deaths were reported for a total of 1,642 cases and 34 related deaths.
The state is in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, a phase in which COVID-19 vaccines are being given to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Mississippi has distributed vaccines to hospitals throughout the state, including to Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center. The state will also allow health care workers to get vaccinated at drive-thru locations starting the week of Jan. 4, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
As of Thursday, 20,033 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Thursday, 675 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
