Lauderdale County sets facility policies; Mississippi COVID-19 cases up to 80

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 80.
The new cases are in the following counties: Adams (1); Coahoma (1); DeSoto (2); Franklin (1); Hancock (1); Harrison (1); Hinds (1); Holmes (2); Humphreys (1); Jackson (1); Lafayette (1); Lawrence (1); Lee (1); Leflore (3); Madison (2); Marshall (1); Monroe (1); Pike (1); Rankin (3); Tippah (3); Webster (1).
As of Friday morning there were no reported confirmed cases in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba Counties.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Friday morning to close the county agriculture center to the public effective immediately due to the coronavirus.
County offices will remain open to the public with essential staff, with the exception of the Agri-Center, tax collector’s office and the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau.
Certain tax collector office services will be available online and through the mail.
Beginning Monday, all visitors and employees at various county facilities, including the courthouse and Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building, will be required to have their temperature checked by health care professionals and answer a screening questionnaire before they are permitted to enter.
Access to the courthouse, annex building and youth court will be restricted to one entrance, beginning Monday.
The public will enter the courthouse and annex building through the west entrances of each building off Constitution Avenue.
Only the front entrance of youth court will be open.
The Lauderdale County Detention Facility has suspended visitations.
The doors to the county jail and administrative offices will be locked through the rest of the week and weekend.
Animal Control is open by appointment.
County leaders will reassess plans next week.
Cleaning crews deep cleaned county facilities earlier in the week and continue to sanitize public surfaces.
The county has ordered sensor-operated hand sanitizer pumps and other additional cleaning supplies.
Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.