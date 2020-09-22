The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for Lauderdale County.
There were 465 new COVID-19 cases and 36 related deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, with nine of the additional deaths occurring between May 23 and Sept. 12 that were identified from death certificates.
Three of the deaths reported Tuesday were in Clarke County; one of those occurring between May 23 and Sept. 12. One additional death was reported in Neshoba County.
The state has reported 94,021 COVID-19 cases and 2,846 deaths since it began tracking the coronavirus in March. The Department of Health presumes 85,327 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
Lauderdale County has reported 2,015 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths since March.
Clarke County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its totals to 563 cases and 42 deaths.
Neshoba County had eight new cases and now has totals of 1,548 cases and 104 deaths.
Kemper County had no new COVID-19 cases or deaths on Tuesday, keeping its totals at 286 cases and 15 deaths. Newton County reported two new cases for a total of 761 and no new deaths, keeping its total at 23.
Across the state, long-term-care facilities reported 35 new cases among residents and 11 deaths. There are 127 active outbreaks of CXOVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities.
