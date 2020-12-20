The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County as of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, and 2,222 new cases statewide.
Lauderdale County has reported 4,487 cases of COVID-19 since MSDH began tracking the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March. No new related deaths were reported in Lauderdale County; there have been 164 related deaths in the county since March.
No new related deaths were reported in Clarke, Neshoba, Newton and Kemper Counties:
•Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clarke County for a total of 1,112 cases since March.
•In Kemper County, two new cases were reported for a total of 624.
•Twenty-eight new cases were reported in Neshoba County for a total of 2,738.
•In Newton County, 23 new cases were reported for a total of 1,429.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center, a total of eight adult COVID-19 patients were in the adult ICU as of Friday, Dec. 18. Six adult ICU beds out of 29 were listed as available as of Friday. At Rush Foundation Hospital, eight adults COVID-19 patients were in the ICU unit as of Thursday. A total of one out of 23 adult ICU beds were listed as available as of Thursday.
