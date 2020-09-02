Lauderdale County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 781 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Wednesday. Lauderdale County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases reflect tests results reported by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Twelve of the confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27, and were identified from death certificate reports.
Since the state began tracking statistics in March, 84,365 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 2,526 have been reported in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County’s totals are 1,817 COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths attributed to the virus.
There are 158 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Clarke County reported nine new cases for a total of 477; Kemper County reported two new cases for a total of 275; Neshoba County reported four new cases for a total of 1,439; and Newton County reported seven new cases for a total of 679.
On Monday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended the statewide mask mandate for two more weeks. It will now expire at 8 a.m. Sept. 14.
The original order, issued on Aug. 4, requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
Reeves also revised an order limiting crowd sizes at extracurricular events. The original order limited attendance to two spectators per participant for public and private schools; the revised order allows for 25 percent capacity at extracurricular activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.