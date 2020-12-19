The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Saturday 33 new cases of COVID-19 and three new related deaths in Lauderdale County as of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Lauderdale County has recorded 4,442 cases of COVID-19 and 164 related deaths since the state began tracking the disease caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus in March. Two of the three related deaths reported Saturday occurred between Nov. 21 and Dec. 10, identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.
The department of health recorded 1,700 new cases and 36 new related deaths statewide Saturday, for a total of 192,111 cases and 4,390 related deaths since March. As of Dec. 12, 2020, 1,607,803 tests for COVID-19 — that includes PCR, antibody and antigen tests — have been conducted statewide.
In Clarke County, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday for a total of 1,106 cases and 55 related deaths. In Kemper County, one new case was reported for 622 total cases and 19 related deaths. In Neshoba County, 12 new cases were reported for a total of 2,710 cases and 133 related deaths. In Newton County, 11 new cases were reported for a total of 1,406 cases and 32 related deaths.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center, nine adults COVID-19 patients were in the ICU unit as of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A total of three out of 29 adult ICU beds were listed as available on Thursday. At Rush Foundation Hospital, eight adults COVID-19 patients were in the ICU unit as of Thursday. A total of one out of 23 adult ICU beds were listed as available as of Thursday.
As of Dec. 13, 2020, 148,466 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
