The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 111,322 cases and 3,202 deaths.
Thirty-two cases and one new death were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2,376 cases and 131 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 844 cases. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 320. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported nine new cases, leading to a total of 723 cases. One new death was reported; 49 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, eight new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,814 cases. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 97,675 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 127 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures on Monday. People in nine counties, including Neshoba, have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in those counties must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. The City of Meridian also has a mask mandate, which remains in effect through the end of October.
