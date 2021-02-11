Lauderdale County reported on Thursday 29 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the county’s totals to 6,592 cases and 219 deaths.
The one additional death in Lauderdale County occurred between Jan. 8 and Feb. 10.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 10,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Lauderdale County residents. This number includes both first and second doses of the vaccine.
Statewide, MSDH reported 911 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 284,664 cases and 6,390 deaths.
The Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 370,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine — including both first and second doses — had been administered to Mississippians. 288,699 of those doses were first doses.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: eight new cases; 1,625 total cases. No additional cases; 67 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 12 new cases; 2,148 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Jan. 8 and Feb. 10; 50 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: five new cases; 866 total cases. No additional deaths; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 15 new cases; 3,659 total cases. No additional deaths; 165 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 253,140 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 8. The department also reported that there are 124 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
