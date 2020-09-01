The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 634 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Two of the additional deaths came from Lauderdale County, which reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases reflect tests results reported by 6 p.m. Monday.
Since the state began tracking statistics in March, 83,584 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 2,4293 have been reported in Mississippi. Lauderdale County’s totals are 1,782 COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths attributed to the virus.
Tuesday’s numbers include three new cases among residents of long-term-care facilities and four resident deaths. There are 158 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Clarke County reported six new cases for a total of 468; Kemper County reported three new cases for a total of 273; Neshoba County reported five new cases for a total of 1,435; and Newton County reported seven new cases for a total of 672.
On Monday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended the statewide mask mandate for two more weeks. It will now expire at 8 a.m. Sept. 14.
The original order, issued on Aug. 4, requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
Reeves also revised an order limiting crowd sizes at extracurricular events. The original order limited attendance to two spectators per participant for public and private schools; the revised order allows for 25 percent capacity at extracurricular activities.
