Lauderdale County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 599 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 23 of them in Lauderdale County.
The state total increased to 81,294 since coronavirus statistics were first recorded in March. Lauderdale County’s total increased to 1732.
No new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, but 106 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health reported 14 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 2413.
Five of the deaths occurred between July 26 and August 19 and were identified from death certificate reports.
There are 159 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the state.
Clarke County reported no new cases Thursday for a total of 431; Kemper County no new cases for a total of 266; Newton County 11 new cases for a total of 653; and Neshoba County 5 new cases for a total of 1,416.
The state presumes 62, 707 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
